The Wesson Cobras fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 7-2 loss to Franklin County on April 12.

Franklin County got things moving in the second inning, when Larry Pernell singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.

Franklin County scored four runs in the third inning. Pernell and Dakota Chisholm all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

