Community & Religious Calendar

April 30

GloBoyz Productionz will host their annual Concert of Hope beginning at 5 p.m., April 30. Doors will open at 4 p.m. This gospel concert will be held at the Copiah County Ministerial Alliance Christian Center, 17160 Highway 51 North, Hazlehurst. Guests will be George Dean and Gospel Four, Rov and Revelation, Pastor Austin Hill and Renewed, Onasis and the Gospel Shepherd, The B & H Singers, Noel and Friendz, Jermaine Hawkins and the Harvey Spirituals, Andrew and the Spiritual Disciples, Anointed SA, and Ricky Burton and 4Ever Grateful. For additional information, call Glo Thompson at 601-927-1513.

May 1

Sardis Baptist Church, organized in 1843, will celebrate 179 years with homecoming service on Sunday, May 1. Rev. Phillip Brown, of Byram, will bring the message. The church is located at 1028 Elkins Road, Wesson. A fellowship lunch will be provided after the service.

May 7

The Chautauqua Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 7, at the gazebo in downtown Crystal Springs.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.