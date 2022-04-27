Maggie Lee Arnold Fair, 94, passed away April 17, 2022. A funeral service was held April 23 at New Salem M.B. Church, Hazlehurst, with committal at Social Relief Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Maggie Lee was born Feb. 12, 1928, to Mary Arnold and Archie Arnold Jr. in the Sardis community.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Doretha, Mary Lou, Lena Mae, Christine, and Viola; brothers, James, Eddie Lee, Frank Archie III, Herbert Lee, and David; and two grandchildren, Christopher Glen and Eric.

Survivors include her daughters, Minnie Fair and Emmie Brown; sons, Johnny Lee Fair, George Fair, Billy Fair, and Jessie Fair; 21 grandchildren; and sisters, Bernice Smith, Mary Nell Arnold, and Tonya George.