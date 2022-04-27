Porcha Symone McKinzie, 40, passed away April 15, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held April 23 at Antioch M.B. Church, Hazlehurst, with interment at Chapel Hill M.B. Church, Wesson. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Porcha was born April 21, 1981, to Myrlan Ann Sandifer and Carl Lee Robinson.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Paul and Dessie R. Spencer, B.J. Sandifer, and Karl and Josephine Robertson.

Survivors include her husband, Jeremy (Bo) McKinzie; children, Jamiah and Ja’Vyn Dallas; mother, Myrlan Williams; father, Carl Robinson; grandmother, Mildred Sandifer; sisters, Carlenia Smith and Tash Robinson; and brothers, Carlos Robinson, Kenya Smith, and Frederick Robinson.