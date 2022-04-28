Annual Clean Up day held in Georgetown

Georgetown had a very productive day April 9 at their annual Clean Up Day sponsored by Keep Copiah County Beautiful and Keep Mississippi Beautiful. The community came together, taking advantage of a beautiful day, and worked hard to clean up their town. Mercy House lent a big hand in the clean-up efforts as they drove around town with a tractor and trailer helping senior citizens in the community that were unable to bring heavy trash items to the dumpster. They also helped Mayor Russ DuBose, Alderman Robert Haynes, and town residents unload vehicles. Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley brought extra garbage bags for the event. Alderwoman Melinda Terrell and KCCB Board Members Jean Errington and Mamie DuBose helped collect trash around town. A special thanks goes to Cindy Phillips for consistently picking up trash in Georgetown every week and still insisting on volunteering by picking up trash the entire day. Trash was also picked up at Dollar General and the two gas stations in town. It was a beautiful day for everyone to come together to help keep Copiah County clean.