April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center and local volunteers placed pinwheels in Crystal Springs’ Railroad Park during the month of April in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The organization works to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect. The advocacy staff works in Copiah County with law enforcement and court officials to help provide justice for child abuse victims. Pictured are (from left) Arthur Lee “Pokey” Evans Jr., Alicia Linton, Laquita Hollis, Sally Garland, Marquis Lofton, Tony Hemphill, Sharon Kelly, Kim Walley, Elise Munn, and Todd Clement.