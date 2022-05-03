Cleveland Dyess, 86, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 26, 2022, after a long battle with health issues. Mr. Dyess was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Jeff Davis County to Wiley and Ida Dyess.

Mr. Dyess was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers; his wife, Edna, of 63 years; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Faith Young.

He is survived by a sister, Lillan Ratcliff; daughter, Joy Wood; son, Rickey Dyess; daughter, Joanne Johnson; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held April 30 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.