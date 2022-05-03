Delores Ferguson, 70, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 29, 2022, at Baptist Hospital-North Mississippi. A funeral service was held May 2 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Harmony Cemetery.

Mrs. Ferguson, a Copiah County native, was a nurse’s aide at the nursing home. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and lived for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ferguson Sr.; son, Richard Ferguson Jr.; and grandson, Chad Ferguson.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Gordon (Gary); brothers, T. W. Whittington and Gordon Whittington; sister, Ann Gibson; and five grandchildren.