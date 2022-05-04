Head Start recruiting children for upcoming school year

Friends of Children of Mississippi, Inc., Head Start/Early Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year.

Applications are now being accepted for all children ages eight weeks to five years old by Sept. 1. The center also serves pregnant females.

To determine eligibility, the following documentation will need to be provided:

Proof of child’s age: birth certificate, Medicaid card, insurance card, or shot record (only one).

Proof of income: 1040 tax return for 2021, W-2, year-to-date check stub, child support/SSI statement, grant statement.

For children with disabilities, a current copy of the individual education plan or individual family service plan must be provided.

To complete an online application, visit http://fcmi-ms.org.

For more information, contact one of the following: Howard Stewart (interim family and engagement director) or Melisa Harris (family and community engagement coordinator) at 601-321-0960; Yolanda Perkins (center manager), Angelia Coleman (family services worker), or Felicia Watson (family services worker) at 601-894-1742.