 Skip to content

Breanna Grant-Hall signs with Co-Lin

|

Senior Breanna Grant-Hall (seated, center) was a standout for the Wesson Lady Cobras this season.  She has been chosen to the All-District First Team each year throughout her school career, as well as being selected to play for the South in the Magnolia State All-Star Game this year.  She signed recently to play for the Lady Wolves basketball team at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. On hand for her signing were her parents, Silas and Jacklyn Hall (seated); and coach, Michelle Nunnery (standing). (Photo by Lisa Earls)

Posted in Sports