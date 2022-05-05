 Skip to content

Cobras baseball season comes to disappointing end

Members of the 2022 Wesson Cobras varsity baseball team include (front row, from left) Caden White, Turner Green, Landan Beasley, Preston Selman, Gabe Selman, Zack Woods, Patrick Coleman, Hunter Meredith, Derrick Morgan; (back row) assistant coach Steve Barrington, William Brown, Ethan Laird, Brett Boutwell, Grayson Coates, Will Loy, Brett Thompson, Brayden Coleman, and head coach Vance Windom. (Photo by Lisa Earls)

The Wesson Cobras baseball team had their state playoff dreams crushed by a sweep in the first round of the 3-A state playoffs by the West Marion Trojans. The Cobras ended the season with an overall 16-9 record.
The Cobras were led by a strong group of five leaders in the Class of 2022. Playing in their senior season this year were Brett Boutwell, William Brown, Turner Green, Caden White, and Zack Woods.

