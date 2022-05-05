Cobras baseball season comes to disappointing end

The Wesson Cobras baseball team had their state playoff dreams crushed by a sweep in the first round of the 3-A state playoffs by the West Marion Trojans. The Cobras ended the season with an overall 16-9 record.

The Cobras were led by a strong group of five leaders in the Class of 2022. Playing in their senior season this year were Brett Boutwell, William Brown, Turner Green, Caden White, and Zack Woods.

