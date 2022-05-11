Community & Religious Calendar

May 15

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 3 p.m. May 15 and 22 at the library in Hazlehurst. All classmates are invited to help plan for their 50th class reunion. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis at 601-894-2810 or 769-237-9150.

May 22

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on Dentville Road, Hazlehurst, will have their Men and Women Day Program starting at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 22. Rev. Lionel Corley from Chapel Hill and Pine Ridge Church of Hazlehurst will be the guest speaker for the evening.

May 26

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on Dentville Road, Hazlehurst, will start their Youth Revival on Tuesday, May 24 through Thursday, May 26. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. Evangelists for the week are: Tuesday – Rev. Brandon Catchings from New Mt. Zion of Hazlehurst, Wednesday – Rev. Victor Willis from Pine Grove of Crystal Springs, and Thursday – Rev. Jimmy Black from Greater Pleasant Valley Church.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.