Dude Jasper

On May 2, 2022, Dude Joseph Jasper, of Crystal Springs, was reunited in heaven with God and his beautiful wife, Charlene, to enjoy their eternal paradise. He was 70 years old. A funeral service was held May 6 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Born on Nov. 3, 1951, to Dude Sr. and Vernice Jasper, he grew up in Grande Isle, La. He was a member and a deacon of Pine Bluff Baptist Church in Dentville.

There was nothing Dude enjoyed and loved more than his family. He worked as a pipefitter until he was asked to help his father with the family restaurant, Dude’s Hot Biscuits in Brookhaven. After his father retired, Dude took over as owner and ran the business until he sold it in 2016. Dude enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, telling stories, and spending all the time he could with his family. Dude loved his wife, Charlene, with all his heart, and he longed for the day they would be together again.

Preceding him in death were his parents, sister, and his beloved wife.

Those left to cherish his memory are his eldest daughter, Melissa Rasmussen, and husband Steve; his son, Michael Jasper, and wife Sheila; his granddaughter, Emily; and his baby girl, Amanda Jasper.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.