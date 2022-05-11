Hiram Fleming

Hiram L. Fleming, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 6, 2022. A funeral service was held May 10 at New Zion Baptist Church, with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Fleming was born on March 5, 1938, in Smithdale to Ervin and Hellon Fleming. He has four brothers and one sister, Eldridge, Joe, Lloyd, Eleanor, and Johnny. Hiram was married to Lucy Joe Ann Curran on Aug. 15, 1959. They were married for 40 years and had three daughters, Margaret, Marcia, and Melodye. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad for 36 years. He married Gretchen K. Thompson on Nov. 6, 1999, gaining two daughters, Robyn and Renee. Mr. Fleming has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoeAnn Curran Fleming; wife, Gretchen Fleming; father, Ervin E. Fleming; and mother, Hellon P. Fleming.

Hiram and Gretchen faithfully attended Pinelake Church for close to 20 years. New Zion Baptist Church has also been his church home throughout the years. His favorite verse was, “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God. And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us: And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him.” 1 John 5:13-15

Memorials may be made to New Zion Baptist Church, 12023 New Zion Road, Crystal Springs, MS 39059; or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.