Jerry Wayne Brister, 67, of Wesson, passed away May 2, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. Mr. Brister was a native of Copiah County. He built many beautiful homes throughout the county and surrounding areas. He will be remembered as a wonderful daddy, a doting papaw, brother, and friend to many.

Mr. Brister was preceded in death by his daughter, Lana Brister; his mother, Norma Brister; father, Bennie Brister; and grandparents, Melvin and Lola Brister and Boots and Irma Methvin.

He is survived by his daughter, Caron Wall, and husband Joel; brothers, Eddie Brister, and wife Kay; and Glenn Brister; sisters, Gayle Creely, and husband Mike; and Susan Foster, and husband Daniel; five grandchildren, Payden and Carlie Austin and Colton, Caleb, and Caroline Wall.

The family will have a private memorial life celebration service at a later date. Brookhaven Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.