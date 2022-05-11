Our worst day, May 5, 2022, was the best day for Michael Hutton because he is now in the arms of our Savior.

Michael Dewitt Hutton, also known as Mike or Hutt, passed away at the young age of 54. Mike was born Jan. 26, 1968, to Milton Dewitt and Bettye Ann Hutton.

Mike graduated from Wingfield High School in Jackson. After graduation, he worked at both Canton Fire Department and Clinton Fire Department, where he served a total of 28 years.

He met the love of his life, Robin Hutton, and they married in 2008. The couple made their home in Crystal Springs.

In January of 2017, Mike retired from the Clinton Fire Department and continued to work with AMR as an EMT. He was also an active member of the New Zion Volunteer Fire Department.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Dewitt and Bettye Ann Hutton.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Hutton; stepsons, Will (Kaelynn) Hale and Mike Hale; stepmother, Pat Hutton; brothers, Randal (Sheri) Hutton and Sheldon Hutton; nephews, Brandon (Caitlyn) Hutton and Justin Hutton; grandchildren, Brentley, Lea-Jayne, Emerlynn, and Brayleigh Hale; one great-niece, Emerson Hutton; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mike loved anything outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, gardening, or playing golf. He loved spending time with family and friends, traveling to the mountains and the beach. He was always up for an adventure and a good conversation. He was a member of the 8 Point Hunting Club, where he made lifelong friends. Mike and Robin are members of New Zion Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.

Services were held May 9 at New Zion Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Graveside service was held in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Zion Volunteer Fire Department.