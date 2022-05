Rose C. Belton, 67, passed away April 24, 2022. A memorial service was held May 4 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home.

Rose was born Oct. 24, 1954, to Freddie and Eugenia Coleman in Hazlehurst.

Preceding her in death were her sister, Linda Faye Lee; brother, Sammy Coleman; and grandchildren, Keā€™Mari Sanjai Thigpen and JaMarious Quintrez JaQuan Hall.

Survivors include her husband, John Wesley Belton Jr.; children, Donnell M. Coleman Sr., Sharmeka D. Fair, LaQuinta S. Adams, and Cassandra A. Belton; sister, Shirley Joubert; brothers, Willie Armstrong and Freddie Coleman; 18 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.