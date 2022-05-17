Charles Smith, 90, passed away May 9, 2022. A funeral service was held May 14 at St. James M.B. Church, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Charles was born July 27, 1931, to Robert and Lizzie Beacham Smith.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Braden Carl Smith; and siblings, Robert Lee Smith, Carroll Smith, Rembert Smith, James Smith, Mary Louise Horton, Lillie Virginia Merriweather, and Shirley Woodard.

Survivors include his daughters, Oceaner Hilliard, Angela Mims, Sabrina Pendleton, Carol R. Sandifer, and Saundria Foster; son, Warren Smith; 12 grandchildren; sister, Velma Smith; and brother, William Smith.