Services for Gerald Lawain Williams, of Wesson, were held May 18, 2022, at Riverwood Family.

Mr. Williams, 58, passed away May 16 at his home in Wesson. He was born on March 13, 1964, to the late Clifford Lee Williams and Loraine Clark.

Gerald was a truck driver for 34 years, carpenter, and loved talking to everyone he met. He never met a stranger.

Preceding him in death were his parents and stepfather, Charlie Clark.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Jan Williams; daughters, Amber Williams Hamilton (Joey) and Katie Williams (Tiffany); brothers, Leon and David Williams, Mitchell, James, and Kevin Clark (Stephanie); sisters, Reda Williams Avent “Sissy” Lanita Darling (Ricky); and grandson, Levi Grant Hamilton “Monkey Britches.” He will be missed by all that loved him.

A special thank you to Deaconess Hospice for the love and compassion shown Gerald during his eight months of care. The family would like to give special thanks to Darlene Holcomb and Jasmine King.

Donations can be made to your favorite charity.