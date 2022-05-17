Phyllis Evette Pendleton, 58, passed away May 9, 2022. A funeral service was held May 16 at New Hymn M.B. Church, Pinola. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Phyllis was born Oct. 18, 1963, to Mae Agnes Sorrell and Carsie Lee Roberson.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Billy Ray Pendleton; her parents; and brother, John A. Jones.

Survivors include her son, Jorell Pendleton; sisters, Georgie Smith, Willie Pearl Williams, Marie A. McFarland, Bonnie L. Manson, Carolyn D. Brent, Sherry A. Nwadike; and brothers, Robert S. Sorrell Jr. and Steve Sorell.