Terry Deshun Baker, 27, passed away May 6, 2022. A funeral service was held May 14 at Antioch M.B. Church, with interment at Social Relief Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Terry was born March 8, 1995, in Conyers, Ga., to Terry Alonso Baker and Sheevonice Harris Baker.

Survivors include his parents; siblings, Herman Edwards Jr., Tnarg Baker, Ashlei Baker, Whitney Baker, and Teraneshia Baker; and grandparents, Jerlean Harris, Joe and Annie Baker.