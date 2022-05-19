Boutwell commits to Southwest baseball

Wesson senior baseball standout Brett Boutwell recently committed to play baseball for Southwest Mississippi Community College. Boutwell was a versatile player for the Cobras, sharing time as pitcher, first baseman, and center field. He ended his senior season with a .603 batting average, which gave him the second-highest batting average in the state. His stats include seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 41 RBIs on the season. At the recent Cobras Athletic Banquet, Boutwell won awards for Best Offensive Player, Most Valuable Player, Team Captain Award, Senior Award, and All-District for Region 7-3A. He has also been chosen to play in the Crossroads Diamond Club all-star game to be held in June at William Carey College. On hand for Boutwell’s commitment signing are (front row, from left) Jessica Boutwell, Brett Boutwell, Amy Boutwell; (back row) Vance Windom (head coach), Kelly Boutwell, and Steve Barrington (assistant coach). (Photo by Lisa Earls)