Dorothy “Dot” Blocker

Dorothy “Dot” Ann Jones Blocker, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 16, 2022, at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson. A funeral service was held May 28 at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny J. and SA Jones; her sister, Louise Adams; her brother, James Ray Jones; her in-laws, Laverne and Gertrude Blocker; and her sister in-law, Janice L Blocker.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Perry G. Blocker; her sons, Peter G. (Shannon) and Patrick G. (Annette) Blocker; her grandsons, Trevor (Carlie) and Paxton Blocker; her great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Piper Blocker; her brother and his wife, Bobby and Ann Jones; her nephew, Johnny Adams; his daughter, Haley (Land) Smathers; their daughter, Rivers “Rivvy” Smathers; her other nieces and nephews, Jack, Jimmy (Karen), Danny (Susan), Bobby Jr. (Amy), Patt (Gary), Becky (Lane), Alan, Tim (Cindy) and Jeff (Teresa); their kids and grandkids (45 total); and by her two four-legged companions, Charlie and Margarite.

Dot was raised in Brandon and graduated from Brandon Consolidated School in 1958 and Draughns Business School in 1960. She worked multiple jobs over the years as she made homemaker her primary job. Perry and Dot moved to Crystal Springs in 1979 and quickly became members of the community to include being active members in the United Methodist Church and Rolling Hills Country Club.

Her first love was always her family to include everyone in Mississippi, South Carolina, and parts unknown.

In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial gift to the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church at 306 West Georgetown Street, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the many caregivers that have taken care of Dot and to the many friends for helping the family over these sad times. Thank you from Dot’s family.