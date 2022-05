Betty Joe Taylor-Catchings, 72, passed away May 14, 2022. A funeral service was held May 21 at Greater Mt. Olive M.B. Church, Monticello. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Betty was born May 17, 1949, to the late Ilia Taylor Sr. and Mae Caria Johnson Taylor.

Survivors include her children, Timmy, Tammy, Robin, Eartis, Christopher; sister, Elzia Berry; brothers, Willie Ray Taylor, Dennis Earl Taylor; 24 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.