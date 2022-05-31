Clayton Kirby

Clayton Pryce Kirby, 20, of Crystal Springs, died while sleeping peacefully on May 21, 2022. He was born Nov. 21, 2001, in Flowood. He attended Copiah Academy, where he was a member of the football team and graduated in May 2020. He then attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College and completed his education in May 2022 as a certified HVAC Technician. He had just begun his career in HVAC with Environment Masters as an install technician.

Clay attended New Zion Baptist Church. He had a love for duck hunting, fishing, riding the creek, Saturdays, gaming, and fried dill pickles. He also loved to spend time with friends; he was blessed to have many. He was a prankster and always up for a good laugh. He always had a way to make you smile, and his hugs were the biggest of all. Many of his friends will remember him as their “brother.” To say he was a good person or a great friend doesn’t even begin to describe how amazing he was. His warm smile and boisterous spirit will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was never afraid to stand up and speak up for what he believed in. He lived for the weekends. If you had an idea about how to do something, he had a better one. If you poked fun at Clay, you better believe he was coming back at you and probably better than what you can dish out. He was free spirited and the life of the room. He was as laid back and easy going as they come. Clay’s heart was bigger than any we ever knew, and he was never afraid to show his love.

Clay is survived by his father, Nick Kirby III and wife Rachel, of Crystal Springs; his mother, Christy Gallant and husband Michael, of Denham Springs; his brother, Hayes Rocher, of Crystal Springs; his sisters, Kaylen Herring, of Denham Springs; Melania Herring, of Bogue Chitto; and Lane Groft, of Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind his paternal grandparents, Nick and Shirley Kirby Jr., of Crystal Springs; and his maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Joan White, of Crystal Springs. He is also survived by his girlfriend of one-and-a-half years, Sadie Wilson, of Wesson; his close friends, Christian Phillips and Johnathan Granger, both of Crystal Springs; his nieces, Rowan and Lettie Groft; and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral arrangements were handled by Stringer Family Funeral in Crystal Springs. A funeral service was held May 27, with interment at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Camo Ministries at www.camoministries.com or 601-955-5933.

Clay Baby, aka Hamburger Pimp, rest easy, son. We love you. Catch ya on the flip side.