Copiah County School District is participating in the Seamless Summer Option.

Meals will be provided to all children 18 and under without charge at a first come, first serve basis Monday through Friday, June 1-30, at Crystal Springs Elementary, Crystal Springs Middle School, and Wesson Attendance Center. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.