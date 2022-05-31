Hazlehurst summer food program begins June 6

The Hazlehurst City School summer meal program will begin June 6 and end July 21. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday at Hazlehurst Elementary/Middle School. The program will be closed July 4-5.

Breakfast will be served from 7 to 8 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children must be present to receive meals. Children do not have to be HCSD students to receive meals. For more information, call 601-894-1512.

Every year, the United States Department of Agriculture collaborates with local organizations such as Hazlehurst City School District to provide free meals to children during the summer months. For more information on the National Summer Food Service Program, go to http://www.fns.usda.gov/cnd/summer.