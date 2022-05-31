Zinda Yvonne Daugherty, 70, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 17, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A graveside service was held May 28 at Salem Cemetery in Terry. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her sons, Terrence Hollie, Timothy Hollie, Toriano Hollie, Anthony Daugherty, Bre’Lan Daugherty, Derek Daugherty; daughters, Tahdra Washington, Tahtiana Hollie; brother, Troy Hollie; sister, Carolyn Wyatt; 31 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.