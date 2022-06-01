Community & Religious Calendar

June 4

The Copiah County Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 4, for anyone needing to vote an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary election on June 7.

Copiah County Ministerial Alliance will host a Summer Kick Off for its YouthUp mentorship program from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, June 4. There will be prizes and entertainment. The alliance is located at 17160 Highway 51, Hazlehurst.

June 7-9

St. James M.B. Church will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m., June 7-9. All ages are welcome. The church is located at 107 Banks Street, Hazlehurst.

June 11

Friends and family of Tyrone Porter will host “A Night Honoring the Living Legacy of Tyrone Porter” on Saturday, June 11, at Copiah County Ministerial Alliance, 17160 Highway 51 North, Hazlehurst. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and celebration will begin at 6 p.m. This family-oriented event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ella Brown at 601-421-7456 or Glo Thompson at 601-927-1513.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn