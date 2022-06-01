Know where your child is

School is out for summer. Summertime is a good time to continue to be aware of where your children are.

The City of Hazlehurst is encouraging parents to keep up with their children during the summer months and reminds everyone that the city has a curfew.

Police Chief Darian Murray says that curfew will be enforced. Children should be off the streets by 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and by 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Parents and guardians can be held accountable if their children violate the curfew hours.