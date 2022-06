Betty P. Williams, 82, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 30, 2022, at her home. A graveside service was held June 4 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include a son, Otis Williams; daughters, Betty Croft, Brenda Williams, Synethia Williams, and Sandra Williams-Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.