CS city board meeting rescheduled to June 14 By Editor | June 8, 2022 The regular meeting of the Crystal Springs mayor and board of aldermen will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 14. The meeting, regularly held the first Tuesday of the month, was rescheduled because of election activities. Posted in News