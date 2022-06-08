Fred Walker, 75, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 30, 2022. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Walker worked in car sales until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and living at Lake Copiah. He loved his children more than anything. Fred had many friends, and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Walker; mother, Lula Mae Walker; and a brother, Joe “Sonny” Walker.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Fred Walker; daughter, Misty Walker; sisters, Bernice Hagan (Eddie), Peggy Walker, Martha Lee Wehunt (Freddie), all of Charleston, S.C.; and June Allen (James), of Crystal Springs; brothers, David Walker (Barbara), of Charleston, S.C.; Butch Walker, of Florence; and Karen Walker (Judy), of Utica; sister-in-law, Jackie Walker, of Crystal Springs; ex-wife, Regina Walker; and significant other, Kate Ashley.