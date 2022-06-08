Mallie Kate Holt Mathis

Mallie Mathis, 91, of Madison, Ala., passed away June 1, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson. A funeral service was held at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel on June 4. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Mathis was born on Dec. 19, 1930, in Leake County to the late Jessie and Mattie Mowdy Holt. She was a longtime member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church and loved to sew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Mathis; son, Johnny Eugene Mathis; daughter, Janice Adams; brothers, James, Willie, J.C., and David Holt; and her sisters, Zettie Manton and Jennette Armstrong.

Mrs. Mathis is survived by her sons, Belton Lee Mathis (Susan) and David Lyn Mathis (Eva); daughters, Debra K. Griffis (Patrick) and Mattie Darlene Hill (Jeffery); sister, Betty Moudy (Paul); 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.