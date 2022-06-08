Services for Marie McCardle were held June 2, 2022, at Gallman Baptist Church, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mrs. McCardle, 75, of Hazlehurst, passed from this life on May 31, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 6, 1946, to Hubert Lynch and Mary Ashley Owens.

Preceding her in death were her parents and one infant son.

Those left to cherish her memory is her husband of 55-plus years, Jim McCardle; son, Jonathan McCardle and wife Courtenay; daughter, Lydia Jene Capehart and husband Brian; sisters, Linda Blue and Sandra Gray; along with three grandchildren, Kelsey, Kyle and Kaytlin Capehart. She is also survived by a host of other family and dear friends.