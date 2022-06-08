Rachel Errington

Rachel Phillips Errington, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, in the presence of her family surrounding her. She is now resting in the arms of Jesus.

Mrs. Errington, born on April 11, 1939, was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She was a Christian and loved her church family at Harmony Baptist Church, where she was a long-time member.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton (Bo) Errington; her parents, Otha B. and Sophronia Sykes Phillips; her brothers, Carsey Phillips, Dewey Phillips, Belton Phillips, James Phillips, Eugie Phillips, Lamar (Lum) Phillips, Herbert Phillips, Raiford Phillips; and sisters, Mavis Cap, Doris Howell, and Eva Walker.

Survivors include her children, Jimmy (Renee) Errington, Michael (Connie) Errington, and Cheryl (Jim) Byrd; grandchildren, Nick (Angela) Errington, Blake (Rebecca) Errington, Josh Errington (of Brandon), Amanda (Jordan) Lee, Hannah (Sam) Drew, and Amelia Byrd; and great-grandchildren who lovingly refer to her as GG (Great-Grandmother), Addison Errington, Pax Errington, Colson Errington, Jack Errington, Paisley Errington, Luke Poe-Errington, Logan Errington, Lane Poe-Errington, Weston Lee, Kinley Errington, Kasen Errington, and Tate Drew. She also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A funeral service was held June 4 at Stringer Family Funeral Home, Crystal Springs. Interment was at Gatesville Baptist Church, where she was buried next to the love of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of choice.