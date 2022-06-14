Christy Berry McGee, 47, of Brandon, passed away May 22, 2022, in Brandon. A time of remembrance was held May 25 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon.

Christy was born Oct. 26, 1974, in Jackson to Jack Berry and Cherry Brock Berry. She was married to Rodney McGee. Christy attended Northwest Rankin High School, Hinds Community College, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center Radiologic Technologist School, and University of Mississippi. She worked as a radiologist technician at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She loved her family, and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Christy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Berry and Cherry Brock Graham.

Christy is survived by her husband of 14 years, Rodney McGee; children, Madison Martin, Blake Martin, and Dustin McGee; stepfather, Roland F. Graham; sisters, Regina Berry Walker, Sandy Berry Campbell, and Amanda Berry Boggs; brothers, Jackie Berry, and Nicholas Graham; nieces and nephews, Brock Campbell, Conner Boggs, Brooklyn Boggs, Riley Graham, and Cannon Graham; great-nephew, Will Campbell; great-niece, Mary Lily Campbell; and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children-Division of Public Affairs-UMMC, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.