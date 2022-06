Kendrick “Chuck” Walker, 46, passed away May 23, 2022. A funeral service was held June 4 at St. Peter Church of Christ Holiness USA, Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Kendrick was born Jan. 30, 1976, in Copiah County to Rena Shannon and the late Kenneth Smiley.

Survivors include his mother; daughter, JaeNece Walker; sister, Daquita Boyd; brothers, Derrick Walker and Christopher Walker; and grandmother, Georgia Mitchell.