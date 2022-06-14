Sally Ann Baker, of Crystal Springs, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2022. She is now resting in the arms of Jesus.

Sally was born on June 15, 1936, in Fitchburg, Mass., to the late John and Helen Ordway. After graduating high school in Fitchburg, Sally married Rodney Baker, an active United States Army service member. During Rod’s service, they were stationed at several bases in New England; Columbus, Ga.; as well as, Munich, Germany. After retiring from the United States Army in 1971, they moved their family to Miramar, Fla., where Rod began his long and fulfilling career with Southern Bell, then Bellsouth. They moved to Crystal Springs with Southern Bell in 1976. Sally worked at Mississippi Job Corps Center until her retirement in 1996. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed her many travels. She loved music and was a pianist at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist church until her long illness. She cherished her husband (her Honey); she loved and treasured spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Irwin Baker; her parents, John and Helen Ordway; and brother, Bryan “Buzz Harry Ordway.

She is survived by her four children, Kevin Baker, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Kathryn (Frank) Picariello, of Bell, Fla.; Lori (Mike) DuBose, of Crystal Springs; Lisa (Jeff) Walker, of Crystal Springs; brother, Jack (Dale) Ordway, of Leominster, Mass.; sister-In-Law, Namie Ordway, of Alpharetta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kiley and Troy Baker, Bruce (Tonya) Rodden, Julia (Peter) Heck, John Rodden, Michael DuBose, Jeff (Layla) Walker, Candace (WL) Sessums; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Stringer Funeral Home handled the services for Mrs. Baker. A funeral service was held June 15, with interment at Crystal Springs Cemetery, where she will be buried next to the love of her life and husband of 60 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.