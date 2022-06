In recognition of the 2021-22 Elizabeth “A.M.” Jones Scholarship Award in honor of Crystal Springs Floral Club’s founder, the club recognizes Herlancia L. Miller. She is a 2022 graduate of Crystal Springs High School and plans to attend Hinds Community College for one year and then continue her education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., for four years. Miller is the daughter of Patricia Murray, of Crystal Springs.