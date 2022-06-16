Local student awarded Head Scholarship

A Copiah County student majoring in accounting at Mississippi State University has been awarded the 2022 Benjamin Head Memorial Accounting Scholarship. James Cade Lowery, son of Danny and Julie Lowery, of Wesson, is the first local recipient of the scholarship that was set up by Head’s parents, Ira and Cherry Head, of Wesson. It is awarded annually to a junior or senior student of the Adkerson School of Accountancy at MSU. Recipients must be Mississippi residents and demonstrate academic achievement. Preference is also given to students associated with MSU Disability Support Services. Benjamin Head persevered to receive his accounting degree following a diagnosis of a rare, incurable nervous system disorder that causes chronic, severe pain. He died shortly after receiving his degree from MSU. Local residents have contributed to the scholarship through the years, and Cherry Head said she was glad the award has been made to a local student. Pictured are (from left) Ira Head, Cade Lowery, and Cherry Head.