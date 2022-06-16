MSU First Day of Summer Field Day to be held June 21

By Tricia Nelson

This year, the Fall Flower and Garden Fest at the Mississippi State University Truck Crops Experiment Station which the public has come to love in October has been moved to Tuesday, June 21, and renamed the First Day of Summer Field Day. Coordinators have modified the event the past few years and this year the event has been moved to June. The one-day event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.

As always, attendees will have opportunities to attend landscaping and horticulture seminars as well as tour the ornamental trial gardens.

Each year, companies release new plants and the experiment station tests the plants to see how they perform before they sell them to the public. To see this year’s experiments, visit the Truck Crops Trial Garden website at https://blogs.extension.msstate.edu/ornamentals/trialyear/2022/. Data includes the name of the plant, the company, performance data, photos at various stages of growth, and an overall rating. One can also view the performance of plants from past trials. This year, participants can vote for their three top three favorite trial plants.

Seminars will be available on a variety of topics, including tree care, secrets to raised-bed gardening, and low-maintenance landscape design. The Copiah County Master Gardeners have also been working hard on numerous beds which visitors will be able to see, including the Cottage Garden and the Butterfly Garden. Although seminars will be under cover, attendees are encouraged to bring water, wear a hat, and dress for the warm weather.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/truckcrops.