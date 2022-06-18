Co-Lin to offer new degree for STEM majors

Copiah-Lincoln Community College has announced a new degree option for students beginning in the fall 2022 semester, the Associate in Science (AS). The new degree focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and is designed to allow for a more seamless transfer to a four-year university for students majoring in STEM areas. The 60-hour degree will include a larger number of mathematics and science courses within its core requirements than the college’s traditional transfer degree, the Associate in Arts.

“The new Associate in Science degree option is going to give our students an advantage at the university whether they want to major in polymer science, complete an engineering degree, or go to medical school,” said Co-Lin Wesson Campus Vice President Jackie Martin. “We want to put students in the best position to transfer into a STEM program at a university and be successful.”

The Associate in Science degree option will be awarded to students who complete 40 semester hours of core curriculum for university transfer and complete an additional 20 semester hours in approved transferable courses. With the AS degree plan option, students will complete more science and math courses that directly relate to their chosen career field. Each student will be guided one-on-one by their advisor to ensure courses they are enrolled in at Co-Lin meet the criteria for their chosen program at the university.

Co-Lin has a strong reputation for having well-prepared students once they transfer to the universities in STEM fields. This year alone, Co-Lin had five students accepted into Pharmacy school at William Carey University, one student received the TVA STEM Scholarship, two students received the only two national Mu Alpha Theta Scholarships, and Co-Lin’s biomedical research team presented at the LSU-Shreveport Student Scholars Forum. With the development of curriculum to enrich hands-on learning through classes such as the Introduction to Engineering, Engineering Design, as well as the Biomedical Research classes, students have uniquely enhanced opportunities in preparation for their programs of study.

“Our goal at Co-Lin is to offer the best quality program while being sensitive to the financial and time responsibility of our students as they work toward their educational goals,” said Co-Lin Dean of Academic Instruction Dr. Stephanie Duguid. “By offering the Associate in Science, we are showing our dedication and commitment to the STEM fields by enabling students to focus on the required upper-level STEM credits that Co-Lin offers without expending additional time and resources to seamlessly transfer to a four-year university.”