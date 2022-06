Burnell Davis Jr., 63, passed away June 3, 2022. A funeral service was held June 10 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home.

He was born March 27, 1959, to Daisey Mae Beasley Spencer and Burnell Davis Sr.

Survivors include a son, Ahmad Shaun Linson; a granddaughter; sisters, Daisy Jenkins, Lettie Wiley, Annette Gulley, Lisa Good; brothers, Rev. Eugene Davis, Rev. Leo Spencer Jr., Richard Davis, Billy Spencer; and stepfather, Leo Spencer Sr.