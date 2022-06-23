Community & Religious Calendar

June 26

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 4 p.m., June 26, at the library in Hazlehurst. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis at 769-237-9150.

June 27

Greater Damascus Church will have VBS from 6 to 8 p.m., June 27 through July 1. The church is located at 1013 Damascus Circle, Hazlehurst.

July 3

Pine Bluff Dentville Community Homecoming will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 3, at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 11188 Dentville Road, Hazlehurst. Donations to the cemetery may be mailed to

Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery Foundation, P.O. Box 51, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.

July 4

Springs of Praise’s annual 4th of July Celebration will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, July 4. There will be fireworks, music, prize drawings, games, face painting, and a concession stand. The church is located at 26120 Highway 27, Crystal Springs. Bring a lawn chair.

July 10-13

County Line Baptist Church will host Mission: Deep Sea Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:45 p.m., July 10-13. Preschool through sixth grade are welcome to attend. The church is located at 3060 County Line Road, Crystal Springs.

Ongoing

Ladies water aerobics will meet Monday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Crystal Springs city pool on Lee Ave. Cost is $3 per visit. For more information contact Beth Dixon 601-940-8556

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every first and third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.