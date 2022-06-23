James Arness Bell, 59, passed away June 11, 2022. A funeral service and interment were held June 18 at Clear Creek M.B. Church, Crystal Springs. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

James was born June 23, 1962, to June Bell Sr. and Bernice Bell.

Survivors include his wife, Debra; sons, James Bell Jr. and Demario Bell; stepsons, Evan, Desmond, and Mario; seven step-grandchildren; sisters, Mable Stapleton, Lula Grigsby, Bernice Harvey, Dorothy Bronson, Mattie Wade, and Bobbie Young; and brothers, June Bell Jr., Allen Bell, and Lewis Bell.