MSU announces honors lists

Mississippi State University has announced the President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2022 spring semester.

Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Local students earning this honor include: Crystal Springs – Emily Claire Coates, Alvin Cortez; Hazlehurst – Holly R. Harrison, Randa Elizabeth Miles, Hayden Jackson Moss; Wesson – Melody Layne Ashley, Amber Elizabeth Brinson, Brent Taylor Cade, Joseph Dempsey Cagle, Anna C. Crow, William Glenn McInnis, Katie S. McSweyn, Maley M. Moak, William Hunter Moak, and Jerri K. Smith.

Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Local students earning this honor include: Crystal Springs – Joseph Storment, Charles Alexander Walker; Hazlehurst – Rachel Ann Bozeman, Aliza Estelle Williams; Wesson – Riley V. Smith, and Robert C. Watson.