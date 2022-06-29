Gloria Faye Humphrey Rhymes, 64, passed away June 16, 2022. A funeral service and interment were held June 24 at Clear Creek No. 1 M.B. Church, Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Gloria Faye was born Nov. 26, 1957, to the late Elisha and Mary Louise Humphrey.

Survivors include her husband, John Henry Rhymes; and siblings, Betty Humphrey, Larry Humphrey, Elisha Humphrey Jr., William Humphrey, Billy Humphrey, Gladys Humphrey, and Glory Humphrey.