Funeral service for William Lawrence Jones will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, at Springhill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, also at Springhill Baptist Church. Riverwood Family is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jones, 90, of Wesson, passed from this life June 27, 2022, in University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born Aug. 16, 1931. Mr. Jones served his country in the United States Navy. He had a lifelong love of creation, spending time watching the birds feed outside his window became a comforting pastime for him. He also enjoyed flowers and plants at Zoe Ann’s Nursery. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University, majoring in forestry, and was employed with the Copiah County Forestry Service. In the evenings, he worked at Higdon’s 51 Service Station. He retired from USDA as a poultry inspector at Sanderson Farms. After retiring, he worked as a Copiah County election commissioner. Mr. Jones was an active member of Springhill Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, as well as on the Board of Directors Church Building Ministries, INC. He found pleasure in helping others more than himself and will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Zoe Ann Johnson Jones, after 55 years of marriage; daughter, Susan VanEtten; son-in-law, Bobby Odom; sister, Mary Hannah; and brother, JC Jones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, John Jones (Dianna), and son-in-law, John David VanEtten; daughters, Martha Odom and Diane Freeman (Kirk); brother, George E. Jones; and sister, Dorothy Williams. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Children’s Village, 11415 Hope International Drive, Tampa, FL 33625.