Certain nonprofits eligible for disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding certain private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in Mississippi that July 22 is the filing deadline for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) for economic losses caused by Hurricane Ida from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, 2021.

PNPs located in Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pearl River, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, Wayne, and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi are eligible to apply. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.

The SBA offers EIDLs to help PNPs meet their working capital needs such as ongoing operating expenses. Loan amounts can be up to $2 million, with an interest rate of 2% and terms up to 30 years.

To be considered for this assistance, PNPs need to apply by the deadline. Applicants may apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s under SBA declaration No. 17237.